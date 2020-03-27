Adjusted Joint Court services extended until further notice | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The adapted services by the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will remain in force until further notice, the Court’s crisis team has decided.

The Court will closely monitor the developments and measures taken in the Dutch Caribbean and will adjust its policies if necessary, the Court stated on Thursday.

For the time being, the Joint Court branches in Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten will remain open to the public on workdays from 8:00am until 12:00pm. The Aruba branch is closed to the public.

Only urgent hearings will continue. The Court says it will try to handle these hearings as much as possible via video-conferencing. If this is not possible, the appropriate distance of two metres will be observed.

The public is requested to visit the Court’s offices as little as possible and to handle requests and other matters by email or telephone.

The Joint Court has published an overview of urgent cases on its website

www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/corona. Here one may also find instructions on how to digitally submit requests and documents in current cases.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/adjusted-joint-court-services-extended-until-further-notice