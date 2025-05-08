Adjustments made to Welfare Road resurfacing schedule up until Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

The updated road closure schedule for the Welfare Road resurfacing project includes two overnight shutdowns.

COLE BAY–Adjustments have been made to the asphalt resurfacing schedule along Welfare Road in Cole Bay as the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) works to enhance the quality and durability of the roadway.

The changes, implemented by the Department of Infrastructure Management, are aimed at improving the surface standards of previously milled sections. While these necessary modifications have led to slight delays, they are critical to ensuring long-term safety and functionality for all road users.

The updated road closure schedule for the Welfare Road resurfacing project includes two overnight shutdowns: Thursday, May 8, 2025, and Sunday, May 11, 2025, both from 8:00pm to 5:00am. During these hours, the section of Welfare Road between Motorworld and the Caribbean Cinemas exit will be fully closed to vehicular traffic to allow for the application of new asphalt.

To facilitate the scheduled road closures, a detour plan has been implemented to ensure continued access to surrounding areas. Motorists travelling from the Cole Bay roundabout toward the Cay Bay Road intersection or businesses near Caribbean Cinemas are required to use the Causeway Bridge, as a roadblock will be placed just beyond Motorworld.

All traffic entering or exiting the Cay Bay neighbourhood must also use Windsor Road. Meanwhile, access to the Cole Bay waterfront area remains available via Orange Grove Road. Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution while navigating these temporary detours.

Pedestrian access to establishments within the closure zone, such as Tropicana Casino, will remain possible. Visitors are advised to park in the vicinity and use sidewalks to reach their destinations.

VROMI and the Department of Infrastructure Management thank the public for their patience and continued cooperation. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, follow posted signs, and plan their commutes around the closure schedule.

For further updates, residents are encouraged to monitor official government communication channels.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/adjustments-made-to-welfare-road-resurfacing-schedule-up-until-monday