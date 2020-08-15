Adult Entertainment Industry Voluntarily Closes to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

Considering the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases on St. Maarten, the adult entertainment industry has volunteered to close their businesses and cease operations in the interest of protecting the community from the further spread of the virus.

These businesses and their operations will remain closed until the end of the month. They did so on their own and without the need for a ministerial regulation. Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs and Telecommunication TEATT Ludmila de Weever said she is grateful for their cooperation during these trying times the community of St. Maarten is currently facing.

Further restrictions and closures for businesses were being finalised and will be in effect as early as today, Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/adult-entertainment-industry-voluntarily-closes-to-help-mitigate-the-spread-of-covid-19