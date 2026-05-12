Advocaat back as coach of Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Fred Rutten

WILLEMSTAD–Fred Rutten resigned as coach of Curaçao’s national soccer team, “Federashon Futbòl Kòrsou” (FFK) announced on Monday, clearing the way for a return of his predecessor Dick Advocaat ahead of the World Cup. Advocaat, nicknamed the "Little General", will replace Rutten, who managed Curaçao during two March friendly matches, losing to China (5-1) and Australia (5-1).

The resignation marked a sharp reversal for FFK, which last Friday issued a firm rejection of calls from players and sponsors to reinstate Advocaat. Atilay Uslu, owner of Corendon Airlines, a major sponsor, threatened to pull more than 1 million Euros of annual funding if a coaching change wasn't made, reports said.

According to a release issued by FFK, this latest decision was made following open and constructive talks between Rutten and chairman Gilbert Martina, in which the interests of Curaçao football, the squad and the necessary stability surrounding the team were central.

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Although Rutten himself was not the subject of discussion, he deemed it wise to step down. “A climate must not arise that undermines healthy professional relations, both within the squad and the staff. That is why it is wise to step down. Moreover, time is running out and Curaçao must move forward. I regret the course of events, but I wish everyone the best of luck,” he said.

Advocaat, 78, led the Caribbean island to historic World Cup qualification last November but stepped down in February to care for his daughter, who was suffering from a serious illness. Rutten was then appointed as his replacement.

Advocaat is now open to a return following improvements in his daughter's health. The veteran coach, who would become the oldest manager in World Cup history if he travels to the tournament, is backed by a significant portion of the dressing room.

FFK expressed great appreciation for Rutten, who, according to them, has demonstrated exceptional class, professionalism and a sense of responsibility in this situation. “He chose to prioritise the greater interest of the team and the path towards the upcoming important matches,” the statement read.

The association emphasised that throughout the entire process, actions were taken with care, integrity and in accordance with applicable agreements and principles of good governance. FFK remains committed to stability, professionalism and transparency within Curaçao’s football.

Furthermore, improving the image is one of its seven strategic objectives for the 2025-2029 planning period. From now on, the focus is entirely on the future, maintaining calm within and around the squad, and jointly continuing to build on Curaçao’s sporting ambitions.

FFK called on all involved parties to project responsibility, unity and trust in the interest of the national team. Today, from Tuesday, there will be a press conference to provide further explanation regarding the process from February 2026 to the present.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/advocaat-back-as-coach-of-curacao