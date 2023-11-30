Afro-Caribbean youngsters discuss slavery past in 2nd dialogue session | THE DAILY HERALD

Students and young professionals from the Afro-Caribbean community in the Netherlands gathered at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences on Monday evening for the second in a series of four dialogue sessions to discuss the aftermath of the Dutch slavery past.

Caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen, caretaker Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten and caretaker Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind discussed the lingering effects of the Dutch slavery past with Afro-Caribbean students and young professionals ages 18-40 and other stakeholders.

Each government official was coupled with a group of participants, making the exchange more personal. Important discussion themes were intergenerational poverty, internship discrimination, unequal opportunities and participation deficits. The youngsters not only shared their stories, but also had the opportunity to advise the government on how best to put an end to the aftermath of slavery.

The event, part of a four-part tour, was an initiative of Izi Solutions, Nederland Wordt Beter and The Black Archives. The first session took place in Rotterdam in June and was also well-attended by Afro-Caribbean youngsters. The sessions are part of the programme for the Slavery Memorial Year, which began on July 1, 2023.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/afro-caribbean-youngsters-discuss-slavery-past-in-2nd-dialogue-session