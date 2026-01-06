Ageless seniors shine at Radiance Senior’s Beauty Elegant Pageant | THE DAILY HERALD

GRAND CASE–Saturday evening, December 20, 2025, marked a historic moment for Saint-Martin with the inaugural edition of the “Miss Radiance Senior’s Elegant Beauty Pageant” organised by the Saint-Martin Autrement association.

Seven wonderful women ages 65-82 brilliantly proved that elegance and radiance are ageless. In a symphony of styles, they captivated the audience by presenting four outfits: an elegant dress in varied colours, traditional costumes, casual “Cool Wear” and, for the finale, elegant evening gowns. The enthusiastic audience was there to cheer them on.

This celebration of senior women was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests: President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington; President of Parliament of Sint Maarten Sarah Wescot-Williams, President of the Saint Martin Tourist Office Valérie Damaseau; and former Dutch-side Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

After much deliberation, the jury crowned the 2025 laureates:

*Miss Radiance Senior 2025 (Queen): Edna Lake, representing Sucker Garden.

*First Runner-up: Ruthlyn Barry, representing Quartier d’Orleans.

*Second Runner-up: Bernadette York, representing St. Peter’s.

The new Queen was crowned by President Louis Mussington amidst a sustained standing ovation, sealing a moment of great emotion.

Far beyond a simple pageant, this unique event, spearheaded by the Saint-Martin Autrement Association, had a profound purpose: to uplift these ladies’ self-esteem, restore their hope, and show them that they remain an integral part of our society.

It beautifully demonstrated that retirement is not an end, but the beginning of a new life rich with possibilities. The goal was to highlight their journeys, their strength, and their timeless beauty.

The organising committee wishes to recognise the invaluable contribution of Sophia Carty, President of the CSF Federation/Nini’s Association, and Patricia Flanders, President of the Golden Age and Home Away From Home, whose support was essential to the success of this project. Much appreciation was shown to the generous sponsors that supported the event.

