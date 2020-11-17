Agreement inked for PJIA to use mobile pavilion for season | THE DAILY HERALD

From left are: Education Minister Rodolphe Samuel, VSA Minister Richard Panneflek and a PJIA official.

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is now able to make use of a mobile pavilion owned by the country, thanks to an agreement inked between the airport and Ministers of Education, Culture, Youth ECYS and Sport Rodolphe Samuel and Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Richard Panneflek.

The “use agreement” was signed on Friday, November 13. Due to the agreement PJIA is able to operate the mobile pavilion for the upcoming season.

Due to damages caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017, PJIAE Holding has been operating with limited space, it was stated in a press release on Monday.

“As the peak tourism season is approaching, St. Maarten can expect approximately 3,500 inbound passengers on peak days during the week, and this number is expected to [increase – Ed.] in the month of January onward,” it was stated in the release. “In addition, the new health-screening measures at the Airport require additional space that will be accommodated in the pavilion to create a smoother throughput and travel experience for all travellers.”

“As Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, it is with great pleasure we are able to assist PJIAE, and we thank them for their collaborative efforts to ensure the new health checkpoint at PJIAE is able to operate efficiently in order to protect our population and incoming visitors,” Minister Panneflek said in the release.

