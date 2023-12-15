Agreement on employment conditions reached between unions and RCN | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of ABVO, ACOM, NAPB and STrAF and RCN.





SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The unions in the sector consultation ABVO, ACOM, NAPB and STrAF along with the National Department Caribbean Netherlands RCN director representing the minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK, finalised the negotiation result for employment conditions for civil servants in the Caribbean Netherlands for the period 2024-2026.

One of the negotiations in the discussion was pension accrual. Due to changing prospects, parties were able to reach agreements that will reduce the pension premium as of 2024 and increase the accrual over the past three years. Additionally, the limit above which no pension will be built up will be increased to US $55,750.

Besides the pension measures, a newly-adjusted salary structure (salary table) and other salary agreements were reached. Every employee will benefit financially under the adjusted pay structure. At the beginning of the salary structure, it increases by tens of per cent. Higher pay scales also increase, but less strongly. Allowances will also see a 12% increase. These agreements will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2024, and RCN employees will notice the effects of the new pay structure when they receive their salary payment for the month of January 2024.

In February 2024, RCN employees will receive a one-time net payment in the amount of $750.

With effect from January 1, 2025, as well as from January 1, 2026, salaries of RCN employees will be structurally increased by 1.5% This also applies to the allowances that usually increase with a wage increase.

Employees reaching 35 and 45 years of service will now receive an official jubilee bonus for their loyal service.

The trade unions consulted those they represent, which resulted in a unanimously positive outcome.

The agreements take effect from January 1, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/agreement-on-employment-conditions-reached-between-unions-and-rcn