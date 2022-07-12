Agreement signed for reduction in prices at Super U and Petit Casino | THE DAILY HERALD

Frédéric Vuillier (Super U Howell Centre, left) and Karim Fournier (Super U Hope Estate, right) sign the agreement with Préfet Vincent Berton (centre). The Petit Casino owner could not be present for the signing.

MARIGOT–An agreement was signed Friday, July 8, between Préfet Vincent Berton and directors of the Super U Supermarkets and Petit Casino food stores to provide a list of products at reduced prices to help offset the high cost of living.

It is the third year in a row that this agreement called a Price Quality Shield (Bouclier Qualité Prix) has been signed. This year especially, the Ukraine war has impacted supply and costs worldwide.

Only these supermarkets were willing to take part in this voluntary scheme, which guarantees an average basket of around 50 products for 100 euros. The list of products included in the scheme will be communicated in four stores: the Super U supermarkets in Howell Centre and Hope Estate and the Petit Casino stores in Baie Orientale and Anse Marcel. These products will be identified in store by a logo. The scheme comes into effect in a few days.

The products and corresponding prices were negotiated by the distributors on the basis of a preliminary opinion published by the Price and Margins Observatory (L’Observatoire des Prixs, des Marges et des Revenus OPMR), which confirmed a broad range of products for essential needs and which correspond to local habits of consumption.

Out of a 100-euro basket, 53 correspond to food products, 25 are hygiene and cleaning products and 22 are products specifically dedicated to young children.

In view of rising inflation of between 5% and 6%, due to the increase in fuel prices directly impacting transport prices, a revision clause has been introduced in the signed agreement. This should be carried out during September. In case a product is missing from the shelves, due to a supply problem, the distributors commit themselves to replace this product and always within the imposed cost of the basket.

