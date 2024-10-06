Agreement signed with airline investor | THE DAILY HERALD

Commissioner Reuben Merkman (right) signing the agreement in front of Ashley Vliese (left) and Arnold Cuvalay (centre).





ST. EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius government has signed an agreement with a major airline investor, which it described as an important step towards improving air travel to the island.

The investor wished not to have their name publicly disclosed at this point and time, but Commissioner Reuben Merkman signed the agreement at the Government Administration Building.

“This partnership aims to create new flight routes and offer cheaper flights to and from Statia. These changes will make it easier for tourists to visit the island and help local people travel more affordably,” the government said in a social media post. “With more flights expected, the Statia government hopes this initiative will boost tourism on the island, grow the local economy and create new opportunities for island businesses. More information about new flight routes will be shared in the coming months.”

