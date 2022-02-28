AIDS Foundation holds Real Talk, Girl Power programmes at MPC | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the male students that participated in the workshop.

PHILIPSBURG–Identifying healthy and unhealthy relationships, peer pressure, online bullying, life goals, self-values, self-esteem and sexually transmitted infection (STI) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) awareness were amongst the issues the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation discussed recently with Milton Peters College (MPC) students.

Female students that participated in the workshop.

The discussions were part of the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation’s Real Talk and Girl Power workshops held at the school’s theoretical framework-oriented learning TKL stream on February 23 and 24.

A total of four classes were held: two Girl Power classes and two Real Talk classes, which were three hours long and held over two days.

The foundation said students successfully participated in and completed the respective workshops. Safety measures and social distancing were enforced. The information was presented by various videos, poetry, pictures, demonstrations and open discussions on numerous topics.

The foundation thanked the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) for its support and funding of the youth empowerment programme. The foundation also thanked facilitators Ernika van Putten, Ashma Berkel, Mila Williams, Anisa Dijkhoffz and Nadia Fleming, who facilitated the Girl Power workshops, and Aneuris Richardson and Heather Caputo, who facilitated the Real Talk workshop.

