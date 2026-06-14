AIDS Foundation Marks 20 years of Girl Power Prog. at MPC-TKL | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the students who participated in the programme.

SOUTH REWARD–The St. Maarten AIDS Foundation recently concluded its 2025-2026 school year activities with the presentation of its Girl Power and Real Talk workshops to first form students at Milton peters College (MPC) TKL.

According to the foundation, the sessions marked the final workshops of the school year and were met with strong participation from the students.

The foundation said the students were highly interactive throughout the sessions and were a pleasure to work with.

This year also marks a significant milestone for the organisation, as it celebrates 20 years of presenting the Girl Power programme to girls at the first-form high school level.

The St. Maarten AIDS Foundation extended thanks to its dedicated facilitators Amanda Vital Bedminister, Marisca Seinen and Catharine Burns for leading the workshops at MPC-TKL.

The foundation noted that the Girl Power and Real Talk workshop

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aids-foundation-marks-20-years-of-girl-power-prog-at-mpc-tkl