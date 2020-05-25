Air Antilles, Air Caraïbes resume their regional flights as of May 25 | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the Air Antilles fleet of ATR planes. (photo youtube.com)

MARIGOT–After going through a series of about-turns, Air Antilles announced the resumption of its scheduled flights between Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths as of this Monday, May 25.

The airline said this gradual resumption has been made possible by the lifting of the 14-day-quarantine restriction for passengers travelling between Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Passengers are advised – before planning a trip – to consult the flight schedules and restrictive measures in force via the website at airantilles.com on the “Flash Info Flight Coronavirus” page, as well as the health measures applied by the company and updated sales conditions.

The emergency number for all persons travelling within 48 hours are: (0690)70.92.03, (0690)70.92.05 and (0690)70.92.06. Reservations can be made by mail to: callcenter@airantilles.com

Air Caraïbes also announced resumption of flights on its regional network starting today, Monday, May 25, in a gradual and reasoned manner. The airline will operate rotations between Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre and St. Martin (Grand-Case), initially.

The flight schedule provides for one flight per day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and two flights per day on Thursdays and Fridays. The airline will not operate flights on Saturdays and Sundays because of the closure of Guadeloupe and Martinique airports.

For the moment, Tuesday flights will be operated only from Martinique. Flights to and from Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic; and St. Lucia remain closed for the moment.

“All of our teams are mobilised to resume our flights and re-establish the essential link between our islands. The resumption will be reasonable and strictly in accordance with health measures in force,” declared Air Caraïbes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Olivier Besnard.

