Air Antilles aircraft crashes into stationary helicopter in St. Barths | THE DAILY HERALD

~ All crew and passengers unhurt ~



ST. JEAN–Saint Barthélemy Airport was temporarily closed around noon on Thursday after an accident on the tarmac. An Air Antilles aircraft, upon landing at the airport, collided with a helicopter that was parked near the runway.

The aircraft with six passengers and two crew members on board had no difficulty landing on the very short runway on St. Barths, however, the brakes gave out. The pilot in charge lost control of the aircraft which then veered to the left, away from the runway and in the direction of the helicopter.



Videos circulating on social media show that it was a matter of two, three seconds before the plane crashed into the red helicopter, which tumbled over. There was no one in the helicopter.

Passengers and crew from the Air Antilles flight escaped unhurt. The material damage to both the aircraft and the helicopter was reported to be extensive. French authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

The runway has in the meantime been reopened.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-antilles-aircraft-crashes-into-stationary-helicopter-in-st-barths