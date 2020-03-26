Air Antilles flights subject to demand, airline clarifies | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Air Antilles clarified on Wednesday that its flights organised between Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport, St. Martin and St. Barths will operate only if there is a real need. Flights will be adjusted accordingly if planes are not full.

Air Antilles will confirm each morning at 10:00 if that day’s scheduled flight will operate or not.

The Préfectures of Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths collaborated to ensure the continuity of service between the islands with a 17-seater aircraft.

Transport of passengers is only permitted for the following three exemptions: travel related to a health emergency (urgent operation, chemotherapy, dialysis et cetera), a compelling family reason (accompanying a sick relative) and for professional travel (transport of persons indispensable for managing the health crisis, which cannot be postponed).

As of Wednesday, flights are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile French Minister of Overseas Territories Annick Girardin said in a video message that the government has taken the responsibility to dramatically reduce flights between France and the overseas territories. Travel between metropolitan France and the overseas departments and territories is now effectively prohibited except in the case of: compelling personal or family obligations, such as death of family members, a medical emergency unrelated to the coronavirus, and a professional reason justified by the employer.

From now on, travellers will need to fill out a form and justify their travel in order to travel overseas. The form is available on this website:

https://bit.ly/3dqoAox.

Having met one of the three conditions for travel, those persons will be placed in strict confinement for 14 days upon arrival, Girardin emphasized.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-antilles-flights-subject-to-demand-airline-clarifies