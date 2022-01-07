Air Canada cancels flights to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–Air Canada will be suspending flights to St. Maarten and other sun destinations from January 24 until April 30, 2022. This in light of the current pandemic context, released the company on Wednesday, January 5.

Suspended destinations include Antigua, Aruba, Samaná, Curaçao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St Maarten, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

This temporary suspension ensures that Canadians are not stranded abroad, states Air Canada’s website. The airline plans to return customers that are currently at any these destinations with a number of one-way commercial fights. Travellers who booked a flight to any of the suspended destinations will receive a full refund.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-canada-cancels-flights-to-st-maarten