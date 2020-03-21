Air Caraïbes flights cancelled for today and tomorrow | THE DAILY HERALD

Photo copyright: Guillaume Fevrier

MARIGOT–The Air Caraïbes flights scheduled today and tomorrow departing from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) are cancelled, the Préfecture announced.

“We cannot guarantee anything for this company for the coming days even if the Préfecture is in constant negotiation to allow continuity,” it said.

The Air France flights scheduled today and tomorrow are maintained for departure from PJIA to Paris.

Travellers wishing to return to mainland France for family, health and professional reasons are invited to buy an Air France ticket and to present themselves today and tomorrow from 1:00pm at the Air France counter at Princess Juliana Airport to request overbooking.

In order to benefit from overbooking, please buy a ticket for a flight on a different date next week (or any week). If this procedure is not respected, it will not be possible to overbook.

Please note: PJIA’s Air France counter cannot sell airline tickets. It is advisable to buy a new ticket online beforehand.

The Préfecture of St. Barthélemy and St. Martin is at your disposal by phone via the switchboard and by e-mail at the following address: covid19pref@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-caraibes-flights-cancelled-for-today-and-tomorrow