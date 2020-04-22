Air Caraïbes transatlantic service may resume for St. Maarten from July 3 | THE DAILY HERALD

Air Caraïbes plane (photo Air Caraïbes).

MARIGOT–In its latest press release, Air Caraïbes states that it is studying the possibility of resuming transatlantic flights to St. Maarten, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba from July 3: the resumption of this service being subject to re-opening of borders outside the Schengen area, while it proposes to resume connections between Paris Orly and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Cayenne (French Guiana) as of June 12.

Subject to the evolution of the health situation and restrictions to the company the airline said it is currently working hard to gradually resume its activities, motivated by the announcement of a de-confinement as of May 11.

Inter-island flights in the regional network will resume as of May 1 (Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin). This is in accordance with government mandates to comply strictly with health measures established on the national territory and in the overseas departments.

Persons who have already bought a ticket for a trip up to July 3, can change their travel dates without penalty and fare readjustment – regardless of the air ticket’s date of purchase – for travel before November 30. As of December 1, the changes will be without penalty but with a fare adjustment.

Travel can thus be postponed within the limit of validity of the tickets and on its entire network. Tickets are valid for one year from the date of purchase. The ticket can be changed directly online – on the airline website – in the “Manage my booking” tab or on the mobile application. If there are difficulties when making online changes, one can always contact the reservations centre at 0.820.835.835 or the travel agency.

There is an exception for customers who bought a package/stay via a tour operator or their ticket from a travel agency, they are asked to contact their travel agency or tour operator.

If unable to postpone the trip, passengers can benefit from a credit note valid for one year. If at the end of this period the passenger has been unable to use it, a refund can be requested. In order to facilitate the procedures, one can apply for a credit note directly online by filling out the form. Due to a large number of requests for credit notes, the response times are currently longer.

For this too, customers who bought a package/stay via a tour operator or their ticket in a travel agency, are invited to contact their travel agency or tour operator.

For air tickets purchased for travel beyond July 3, conditions of the tickets continue to apply. For all new bookings made from April 20 to May 15, for travel this summer between June 12 and September 30, tickets can be modified without penalty (but with a fare readjustment if necessary).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-caraibes-transatlantic-service-may-resume-for-st-maarten-from-july-3