Air Century halts flights | THE DAILY HERALD

SANTO DOMINGO–Air Century announced that due to the closure of the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti due to the coronavirus, operations to and from the neighbouring country were cancelled as of Monday, March 16. It said as the borders have been opened flights can be rescheduled without penalty.

The carrier also indicated that the Aruba government has taken containment measures from March 17 to 31 where foreign passengers will not be able to enter the island. Flights to the island are no longer taking place on March 24 and 31, to resume on Tuesday, April 07.

St. Maarten will not be serviced on March 23 and 30, with the next flight scheduled for April 6. That’s also the case for Curaçao.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-century-halts-flights