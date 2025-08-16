…AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND ERIN IS NOW A CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Erin Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052025

1120 AM AST Sat Aug 16 2025

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Erin has become a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds near 160 mph (255 km/h).

The minimum pressure has fallen to near 917 mb (27.08 inches).

SUMMARY OF 1120 AM AST…1520 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…19.7N 62.8W

ABOUT 105 MI…170 KM N OF ANGUILLA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…160 MPH…255 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…917 MB…27.08 INCHES

Forecaster Beven/Kelly

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-force-reserve-hurricane-hunters-find-erin-is-now-a-catastrophic-category-5-hurricane