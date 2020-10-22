…AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND THAT EPSILON HAS DROPPED IN INTENSITY… | THE DAILY HERALD

…TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS STILL EXPECTED ON BERMUDA TODAY…

Hurricane Epsilon Intermediate Advisory Number 14A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL272020

800 AM AST Thu Oct 22 2020

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…30.6N 61.3W

ABOUT 235 MI…385 KM ESE OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…100 MPH…155 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…962 MB…28.41 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Epsilon was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 61.3 West. Epsilon has been wobbling toward the west recently, but its longer-term motion is toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a northward motion tonight through Friday night, and an acceleration toward the northeast on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to, but well to the east of, Bermuda later this evening.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles (500 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 962 mb (28.41 inches) based on Air Force Reserve dropsonde data.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected intermittently on Bermuda through this evening.

SURF: Large swells generated by Epsilon will affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, the Leeward Islands, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Blake/Papin

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-force-reserve-hurricane-hunters-find-that-epsilon-has-dropped-in-intensity