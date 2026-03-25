Air France names A320 aircraft after Grand Case | THE DAILY HERALD

Air France aircraft named Grand Case.

MARIGOT–Collectivité First Vice-President Alain Richardson had the pleasure of welcoming the Regional Director of Air France – KLM, Lionel Rault, accompanied by the Air France – KLM Station Manager at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), Alcide Richardson, on Wednesday, March 25.

They officially informed the Vice President that the Airbus A320 registered F-GKXQ, fresh out of the paint shop, now carries the name “Grand Case” on its fuselage as a tribute to the territory.

Since 2019, Air France has revived a long-standing tradition of naming each aircraft after a city or place. The A320 “Grand Case” (174 seats) mainly operates regional routes between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and major French and European cities.

First Vice-President Richardson welcomed this initiative and thanked Air France for the gesture toward the territory and Grand Case.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/air-france-names-a320-aircraft-after-grand-case