Airbus A400M military aircraft on exercise at Grand Case Airport | THE DAILY HERALD

Airbus A400M parked at Grand Case Airport.

GRAND CASE–It is an unusual sight to have a huge military aircraft land at Grand Case. A French Air Force Airbus A400M has been deployed to the region over the last few days to provide security for the Ariane rocket launch.

The Armed Forces in the French West Indies took advantage of this visit to organise joint exercises in the area, as well as cooperation and communication initiatives aimed at the general public.

Based in Orléans-Bricy Air Base, Loiret, France, this strategic transport aircraft with its impressive capabilities plays an essential role in military and humanitarian operations.

The A400M was present at Grand Case airport on Tuesday for an unprecedented demonstration involving pilots and infantrymen. After a description of its many functions, there was a demonstration flight and successive landings, illustrating its agility and power flying over the two islands.

The 33rd Régiment d’Infanterie de Marine took the opportunity to carry out rapid deployment exercises on different training scenarios.

The A400M is a major asset for the region in the event of a natural disaster, particularly during the hurricane season. Thanks to its exceptional transport capabilities, it can rapidly transport helicopters, rescue equipment and troops, including by parachute if necessary. Its evacuation capacity is also crucial: up to 300 people can be evacuated in an emergency.

This deployment illustrates the armed forces’ commitment to ensuring the safety of and providing assistance to populations, while strengthening joint cooperation in the Antilles-Guyane area.

