Airport announces soft opening of departure hall mid-November | THE DAILY HERALD

Automated Boarding Pass readers ready for use.

SIMPSON BAY–A soft opening of the new departure hall of Princess Juliana International Airport is scheduled for November 15, 2023. This was announced by the airport’s operating company PJIAE on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the airport faced delays due to logistical challenges stemming from recent storms and hurricane watches, along with the additional workload generated by these events.

“The soft opening of the departure hall marks a significant milestone in PJIAE’s ongoing commitment to provide the best possible services and amenities for its passengers,” the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo said. “It is the first phase of an extensive upgrade that will introduce a fresh and vibrant atmosphere, enhancing the overall passenger experience.”

During this phased approach, travellers will have access to a limited variety of retail and dining options, with several others set to launch in late November and December. “All options have been carefully selected to enrich the airport experience for travellers,” Mingo said.

The new departure hall, spanning over 10,000 square meters, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, and is designed to accommodate 2.5 million passengers. “It is a state-of-the-art terminal where the passenger screening and emigration process alone showcases the latest technological advancements in use,” said Mingo.

Airport management is excited to unveil the first phase of the airport’s renovation in two weeks’ time. “I am so proud of all the hard work and dedication of all our colleagues who made it happen,” Mingo said. “On behalf of the Managing Board, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all. This achievement is not only a professional milestone but also a testament to the extraordinary capabilities of our team. The journey may have been challenging, but the collective dedication and determination our employees have displayed have made this achievement truly outstanding.”

The CEO encouraged his team to use this moment as a stepping stone to achieve even greater heights. “Together, there’s nothing we cannot accomplish,” he said. “I am excited about what the future holds and look forward to many more successful endeavors with this remarkable team.”

PJIAE is excited to welcome passengers to the new and enhanced departure hall, offering state-of-the-art facilities and an improved travel experience. “The soft opening on November 15, 2023, marks the beginning of a new era for Princess Juliana International Airport,” airport management said.

You can use the eGates if you are 14 years or older and have an e-passport. Your passport is an e-passport if it has a small camera symbol at the bottom of the front cover.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-announces-soft-opening-of-departure-hall-mid-november