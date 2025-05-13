Airport honours working mothers on Mother’s Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Security Manager Elsidro St. Jago (center) visited mothers on duty across the airport to express appreciation for their commitment.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport’s operating company PJIAE paid special tribute to its working mothers on Sunday, May 11, in recognition of their dedication and service on a day traditionally reserved for family and celebration.

Security Manager Elsidro St. Jago led the heartfelt initiative, personally visiting mothers on duty across the airport to express appreciation for their commitment. His gesture served as both recognition and gratitude for the many mothers who chose to report to work and help ensure the seamless operation of the airport, despite the significance of the occasion.

“This is a day meant to celebrate the strength, love and sacrifices of mothers. And today, we want to honour those who are here serving the public, even while their families wait at home,” St. Jago said. “Their unwavering dedication does not go unnoticed.”

The airport’s leadership emphasised that the acknowledgment went beyond symbolism. It reflected PJIAE’s broader commitment to valuing its employees – not just as workers, but as individuals balancing professional responsibilities with personal roles.

Drawing a parallel to the well-known postal motto, the airport noted that, much like the postmen undeterred by rain or snow, the mothers of PJIAE showed up with resilience and professionalism, embodying the spirit of service that keeps the airport running every day.

Princess Juliana International Airport extended warm thanks to all the mothers within its team, celebrating their strength, compassion and tireless work ethic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-honours-working-mothers-on-mother-s-day