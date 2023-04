Residents of Simpson Bay were woken up by sirens of fire trucks heading to Sr. Patientia Road around 4:00am Tuesday. The former Airport Inn Hotel, that served as Bada Bing Adult Entertainment Club for more than a decade until Hurricane Irma destroyed the building in 2017, was ablaze. The first floor was engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly managed to control the fire.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-inn-hotel-ablaze