Airport opens transit corridor | THE DAILY HERALD

Passengers making use of PJIA’s recently-opened transit corridor.

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is now making use of the transit corridor in the terminal building to prevent passengers standing outside in long queues before the Immigration checkpoint. This move brings another portion of the terminal building back into operation.

The transit corridor went into use on Saturday, January 18.

“The people have spoken, and we listened. No longer will arriving passengers have to [queue – Ed.] in long lines on the outskirts of the terminal building, as they gradually make their way to the Immigration booths as they depart their aircrafts. “The practice became a growing pattern since the airport’s operations returned to the terminal building post-Hurricane [Irma], with only 35 per cent of the damaged building in use,” said PJIA in its January newsletter.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-opens-transit-corridor