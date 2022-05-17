Airport Road reopens with new surface and sidewalks | THE DAILY HERALD

Resurfaced Airport Road.



ANGUILLA–“Visitors to the shores of Anguilla will now be taxied and driven along the improved road thus enhancing their overall experience,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes at the opening of the resurfaced road. “This is a good day for Anguilla. We are ensuring that we will leave Anguilla in a much better place.”

Chairman of Ceremonies, Special Assistant to the Ministry of Social Development Merrick Richardson welcomed government officials and guests to the official opening of the redeveloped Airport Road on Monday morning, May 16, 2022. Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster along with Deputy Governor Perin Bradley, Minister of Infrastructure Hayden Hughes, Project Manager and Roads Engineer Shaynis Connor and Chief Executive Officer of the Anguilla Air and Sea Port Authority Sherman Williams all offered laudatory comments on the significance and benefit of the continued infrastructure enhancement projects.

From left: Deputy Governor Perin Bradley, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Minister of Infrastructure Haydn Hughes, Permanent Secretary of Infrastructure Karim Hodge.

All speakers noted that finally Airport Road was level, and that the previously humped and uneven road which oftentimes led to the unsafe transport of goods as well as general driving conditions was now a thing of the past. Construction began at the beginning of April 2022, and was completed within a month. It was funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom and the government of Anguilla

Connor said that the opening of Airport Road means that the island’s overall road improvement plan now stands at 50 per cent completed. He noted that Airport Road is a strategic road as it is the only access road to the airport. He said, “Consistent with the need for resilient infrastructure, the road has been constructed with a six-inch reinforced concrete surface on a 30-inch base layer. It is predominantly a two-lane road measuring approximately 22 feet wide. There is a dedicated third lane for right turning traffic into the Carter Rey Boulevard.” There is also surface draining capability which is channelled to adjacent farmlands as well as a sidewalk along one side of the entire road. Connor recognised the construction team led by Superior Industrial Equipment, Sunrise Construction and Lees Construction with the surveying and design of the road carried out by Richards Architecture.

Premier Webster thanked the Governor’s Office for their assistance towards obtaining the funding to rebuild the road as well as the minister of infrastructure and his staff for doing the work that benefits the people of the island. He said, “I am so happy that this road is fixed so that now we can drive on a flat road.”

The road was blessed by Reverend Wilmoth Hodge and the closing vote of thanks given by Erlyn Wilkinson.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-road-reopens-with-new-surface-and-sidewalks