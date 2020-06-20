Airport to reopen on Emancipation Day | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever announced in a press release on Friday night that Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will be open to travellers from Europe and North America as of July 1, which is Emancipation Day.

“The community is encouraged to continue adhering to the proper social distancing and health and safety protocols, as well as the established guidelines for businesses in order to maintain a COVID-19 free St. Maarten,” according to the press release.

De Weever recently released a document called “Travel Entry Requirements” to all stakeholders that outlines safety and health protocols, testing requirements, and health screening procedures, among others measures, for visitors arriving at PJIA.

St. Maarten has been open to passengers from Saba, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, Anguilla, St. Barths, Martinique, and Guadeloupe for several days now. However, De Weever did not confirm this until Friday night.

Passengers from these countries must ensure that they have been in that country for 21 days prior to their arrival in St. Maarten. No quarantine will be required.

As of Monday, June 22, St. Maarten will also be open to St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The 21-day minimum stay will apply to passengers from these countries. No quarantine will be required.

“The Ministry understands the urgent need for increased economic activity on the island, but we intend to reopen in a safe and responsible manner for our residents and visitors,” said De Weever.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-to-reopen-on-emancipation-day