Akeem Arrindell arrested in vote-buying investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) party Member of Parliament (MP) Akeem Arrindell was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected vote-buying during the January 11, 2024, Parliamentary elections.

Arrindell, a former member of United St. Maarten Party, joined UP as a candidate during the January 11, 2024, elections after serving three years as an independent MP in the last administration led by Silveria Jacobs of National Alliance (NA). Both UP and NA scored high in votes but lost the elections and became opposition parties, with NA holding four MP seats and UP three: UP party leader Omar Ottley, MP Francisco Lacroes and MP Akeem Arrindell.

Under Articles 2:44 and 2:45 of the St. Maarten Criminal Code, vote-buying and -selling are felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and the loss of the right to vote or be elected.

The St. Maarten Prosecutor’s Office, the National Detectives and the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM recently issued a stern warning against vote-buying and -selling, stating that enhanced monitoring and investigation efforts will be in place to uphold the law during the upcoming August 19 election.

Suspicion of vote-buying with MP Arrindell as the main suspect, however, stems from the January 11, 2024, Parliamentary elections. On Wednesday, his workplace in the Parliament Building was searched by the National Detectives under the direction of the examining judge as part of the ongoing investigation.

Three other suspects were arrested on the same day, none of whom are MPs. These individuals are suspected of participating in a criminal organisation with the purpose of buying votes, benefiting a member of the St. Maarten Parliament.

“Vote-buying/-selling is a serious crime that jeopardises the integrity of elections and feeds corruption,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday. “This investigation aims to maintain the integrity, fairness and foundation of the democratic process.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has been approached with offers to sell their vote or anyone who knows of someone attempting to sell or buy votes is urged to report such to KPSM’s anonymous tip line 9300.

The investigation, code-named “Aconitum”, is conducted by the National Detectives under the authority of the St. Maarten Prosecutor’s Office. The National Detectives specialise in investigating criminal activities in government, particularly focusing on civil servants.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/akeem-arrindell-arrested-in-vote-buying-investigation