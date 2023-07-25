Aldiner Laurent premieres her new gospel song ‘Sound of Deliverance’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Gospel artist and song writer Aldiner Laurent.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten-born gospel artist and song writer Aldiner Laurent has debuted her single “Sound of Deliverance”, which was officially released on June 30.

In less than a month after its release the song has already garnered more than 10,000 Spotify streams. The music video, released on July 14, has also received more than 4,000 views on Youtube.

Laurent recently set with The Daily Herald to share the amazing journey she embarked on that has led to her breakthrough debut.

Although born in St. Maarten, Laurent resides in the Netherlands. She grew up surrounded by music. She had been showcasing her talented voice from the tender age of four, when she began singing in the children’s church choir. This played a major role in influencing her love and passion for the art form. She comes from a musically-inclined family, with her father being a musician and her mother a singer. She is also gifted in playing the piano. “Music has always been a part of my culture and my upbringing,” she explained.

After completing her studies in St. Maarten she ventured to the Netherlands to further her education. Throughout these years her passion for music never left and soon after settling in her new environment she quickly got involved in the music scene. Over the years she has worked with various music artistes, bands, groups in various genres ranging from reggae, R&B and gospel. She has even toured internationally, Europe, United States (US).

Cumulatively all these experiences played a part in nurturing her craft. Eventually Laurent reached a pinnacle point where she knew it was time to take a step back from working on others’ music, find her voice and start her own journey. “I always knew that I was destined for more,” she said. “I spent many years writing music for others, singing for others and working with other artistes. I had come to a point in my life where I said to myself, ‘It is time.’”

In the process of seeking her own path, she explained that she knew the genre she wanted to pursue was gospel music. She shared how her relationship with God was of outmost importance when it came to exploring her musical interests.

Laurent shared the very moment she started to work on “Sound of Deliverance” – during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The inspiration for the song came to her through reflection, prayer and meditation.

A health scare created a great unsettlement for Laurent in which, due to the pandemic, she could not seek the medical advice necessary. Turning to music and using her voice to express all these bottled-up emotions and feelings proved to be the best form of release. In just about 20 minutes she had written the entire song. The single draws heavily from Psalm 32 in the bible, which resonated with her during that trying time.

Life can sometimes get in the way and three years had passed by before the song went from being just an inspiration to finally being released. “It was a process to get me to this level, to get connected to the right people and to financially support my vision,” she explained. “I also had to be in a place to receive spiritually, so that when the song comes out I give. You cannot give from an empty place.”

Speaking on the message behind the song she said, “This is just someone who is testifying to God just surrounding them and God coming to their rescue. You will hear my desperation and dependence on God in this song. You are going to hear my joy for how He came through for me.”

The feedback has been positive, Laurent said. “I have had persons say that they hear in the song that there is a peace that overcomes them especially when feeling bouts of anxiety. Others who have told me that they listen to this song every day.”

For more information about Laurent persons can visit her website

www.aldinerlaurent.com and listen to “Sound of Deliverance” on the platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, Amazon and Deezer.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aldiner-laurent-premieres-her-new-gospel-song-sound-of-deliverance