All 79 booths allotted for Carnival for first time since Hurricane Irma | THE DAILY HERALD

SCDF held the first of three general meetings with registered booth holders, including the 12 new additions, in December.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) says all 79 booths in Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village have been allotted for Carnival 2025. This is the first time since 2017 that the foundation has been able to award all booths.

“The allotment of all booths is particularly meaningful, as 12 were damaged or destroyed during the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017. In the years since, SCDF faced the challenge of creatively masking the sight of the damaged booths while still hosting Carnival in the venue,” SCDF said in a press release on Thursday.

SCDF said the 12 booths are now being reconstructed and are slated to be completed in time for Carnival, which officially begins on April 21. The foundation assumes responsibility for Carnival Village every year from April 1 to May 13.

In December, SCDF held the first of three general meetings with registered booth-holders, including the 12 new additions.

SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki said: “We are very happy to have a full Village back. It gives us the opportunity to allow more people to operate a booth for Carnival, showcase the Village in all its glory, provide more options for attendees and fill a crucial financial gap for the foundation. At the end of the day, that support is vital.”

The second meeting with booth-holders is set for the end of the month, SCDF said.

Radjouki thanked the more than 200 people who registered for a booth.

“If you did not get a reply from us at this stage, it means you weren’t selected. We wish we could accommodate everyone, but obviously we cannot. We sincerely thank everyone for their interest and support," he said.

SCDF said in the press release: “Carnival 2025 promises to be a revitalised celebration, with a fully operational Carnival Village ready to host the largest cultural event on the island. As the SCDF continues preparations, the excitement for Carnival’s return to full capacity is high, setting the stage for a truly unforgettable season.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-79-booths-allotted-for-carnival-for-first-time-since-hurricane-irma