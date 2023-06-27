All Access TV St. Maarten covers the 25th St. Kitts Music Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

Executive Producer of All Access TV St. Maarten, Audrey St. Luce-Jack interviews Grammy nominated Reggae Artist, Gramps Morgan at the media tent following his performance on Saturday night.

~Highlights of festival to air in July~

PHILIPSBURG–All Access TV St. Maarten attended the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival, which took place from June 22 to 25 on the island of St. Kitts.

The festival showcased a variety of musical genres, including reggae, dancehall, Soca, and R&B and featured iconic acts such as Grammy-nominated Gramps Morgan, Air Supply and Burna Boy. “The annual event was a significant cultural and economic development for the country and attracted a diverse range of attendees from all over the world,” All Access TV said in a press release on Monday.

The All Access TV St. Maarten team had the opportunity to interview Gramps Morgan, who presented the “Gramps Morgan Experience” on Saturday night. Jemere Morgan, one of Gramps Morgan’s musical sons, also graced the stage and shared his talents with the audience. Jemere has released two albums and frequently tours worldwide, both with his family and with other acts.

Other legendary reggae and dancehall performers included Dexta Daps, Koffee, Romain Virgo, Anthony B, Governor, Byron Messiah and Valiant. Meanwhile, the soca stars Nailah Blackman, KES the band, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Preedy, and Ricardo Drue dominated the genre on Thursday, June 22.

The festival also showcased local talent from St. Kitts, including R&B songstress Erica Edwards and bands such as the Kollission band, Small Axe band, Grandmasters, and Nu Vybes band.

“The culinary experience was just as impressive as the music, as one of the largest food courts was made available for the attendees,” said the release. Highlights of the festival will be broadcasted to fans during the first week of July.

This marked the fourth time that All Access TV St. Maarten covered the music fest in St. Kitts as part of their 16-year anniversary. The television broadcast will give fans a glimpse into the unforgettable experience that was the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-access-tv-st-maarten-covers-the-25th-st-kitts-music-festival