All Anguilla sea- and airports to close from midnight Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA—An announcement from Governor Tim Foy and Premier Victor Banks has updated the measures regarding COVID-19. All sea- and airports for all passenger movements will close from 11.59pm on Friday, March 20. This does not include the movement of goods.

All persons arriving in Anguilla who have travelled outside of the Caribbean region within the last 14 days will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival. Health professionals will determine whether this can be self-quarantine or in a government run health facility.

In addition, schools will remain closed until April 6 and persons are encouraged not to congregate including at sports events, church services, political meetings and youth gatherings. Safe social distancing is also being encouraged with advice to remain 3-6 feet apart. Elderly care facilities are to limit or restrict visiting and to step up infection prevention.

The release from the Governor and Premier also emphasised hygienic measures to protect from contracting or spreading the virus.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-anguilla-sea-and-airports-to-close-from-midnight-friday