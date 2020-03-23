All Anguilla’s air and sea ports now closed | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Since midnight on Friday, March 20, all entry into Anguilla was closed for passengers. Cargo boats and planes are still allowed. A release from the Governor’s Office notes that the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Immigration and Customs have stepped up patrols by land, sea and air to curtail any illegal entry.

Government offices with the exception of schools, are functioning as normal, and banks and other financial institutions are open. Boat owners are being reminded of the closure of the ports and are urged to comply in order to protect the health and security of Anguilla.

Anguilla relies on goods arriving by sea and air and these cargo movements have not been restricted. There are assurances, according to the Governor’s Office, that French St. Martin cargo movements are allowed. Containers from Miami are also continuing so the public is urged not to panic-buy or to hoard. Supplies of petrol, diesel fuel and cooking gas have not been interrupted.

Premier Victor Banks reported that the Ministry of Finance has been inundated with complaints of unfair pricing at certain groceries. “As the Minister responsible for Trade, the Attorney General has advised me I have the power to make an order to fix and declare the maximum price for which any goods may be sold by retail or wholesale. It is my intention to do so within the next few days in accordance with my powers under the Law to make such regulations.” Penalties for contravention of this regulation could include fines of up to EC $25,000 or imprisonment for two years, or both.

Leader of the Opposition Palmavon Webster is urging all to comply with the regulations and to be united in all efforts. She said elections may have to be postponed because of COVID-19 and reported that she had met with the Governor on this and other matters during the past week. “This is an unprecedented threat that we are facing and I urge all Anguillians to cooperate fully and work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Churches are not holding services but are staying open for small groups to worship. A National Day of Prayer was held on Sunday, March 22, with ministers and pastors from the Christian Council and the Evangelical Association taking part on the various radio stations.

Anguilla currently has no cases of COVID-19. The third sample that was sent to Trinidad for testing was reported as negative and three more samples are to be sent this week.

