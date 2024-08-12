All businesses told to close, essential services can open | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to ensure the safety of the public and employees of businesses during the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten decided that all businesses, with the exception of essential services, had to close by 11:00pm Monday night to minimise movement on the public road.

Essential services that can remain open are emergency services; gas stations that service vehicles needed for essential services; pharmacies (concerning the sale of medicines/medical products); hotels and guesthouses, including stores and restaurants located in them; funeral parlours; the airport and the harbour, including the stores located in them.

Public transportation was allowed to operate until 1:00am Tuesday, August 13.

In a national address on Monday evening, Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina said the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) had met at midday Monday to assess the current situation and to review national preparations.

Schools are to remain closed on Tuesday. All government offices will be closed on Tuesday and civil servants are not expected to report to work. He said personnel of the emergency services will continue to function.

Motorists who do not need to be on the public road network should remain at home with family and friends.

Measures related to water drainage, trenches and the water levels in the ponds have been taken by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

Disaster passes, Mercelina said, are still valid for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. “I would like to reiterate that all political billboards and political paraphernalia should be removed, including those on private property. This also includes commercial signs/billboards that may become vulnerable to heavy winds. This measure is to prevent any hazards to persons, damage to homes and businesses, or blockage of the public road network for emergency services. Public safety is priority number one,” said Mercelina.

He said people who feel insecure in their home should make preparations to stay with family or friends. Those preparations should be made as soon as possible.

For now, shelters will remain closed. Shelters will be opened when a hurricane watch/warning has been issued.

All Emergency Support Functions and related government agencies have made the necessary preparations for the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

The Government of St. Maarten through the Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Ernesto and will keep the public informed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-businesses-told-to-close-essential-services-can-open