All essential patient care will continue | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Medical Director of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and General Surgeon Dr. Felix Holiday has assured the public that all essential care and services for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue.

“All general practitioners have stepped up to the plate in making sure they’re accessible to the patients. The pharmacies also have issued the on call hours that they are available to distribute these medications,” said Dr. Holiday during a press conference on Sunday evening.

Dr. Holiday said essential care for at risk patients such as those with diabetes, hypertension, those on dialysis and patients receiving chemotherapy for cancer treatment at SMMC remains in place. “We continue to provide that essential care for those people in the population that are most at risk with this COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

“We have been in constant communication with government and all the government entities in order to address this pandemic COVID-19,” he said. “Government have stressed on several occasions the best method to combat this problem is early recognition and containment of the disease.”

“If we do our best to prevent [the spread-Ed.], staying at home, doing proper hand hygiene and trying to limit the spread of the disease, at the end of the course we all will be triumphant as a nation St. Maarten,” Dr. Holiday concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-essential-patient-care-will-continue