All Kingdom delegations support Sarah’s proposal to strengthen IPKO | THE DAILY HERALD

The Governance and Finance group, which also included MP Viren Kotai of St. Maarten, posed for a picture after their session. The results were presented by MP Dijk of the Netherlands and MP Wescot-Williams.

THE HAGUE–All Kingdom delegations have unanimously supported a proposal by Chairperson of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams aimed at strengthening the role and effectiveness of the Inter-parliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO).

Speaking during the June 5, 2026, IPKO meeting in The Hague, Wescot-Williams called for renewed attention to improving the functioning of the parliamentary platform while continuing to address major issues affecting the countries of the Kingdom.

“I am extremely pleased that all delegations embraced the proposal,” Wescot-Williams said. “IPKO has proven its value over the years as a forum for dialogue and cooperation. However, like any institution, it must continue to evolve if it is to remain effective and relevant.”

Addressing parliamentarians from Aruba, Curaçao, the Netherlands and St. Maarten, Wescot-Williams stressed the importance of collaboration, understanding and mutual respect as the foundation of a strong Kingdom partnership.

She also highlighted several issues that continue to require the attention of all four parliaments, including concerns about the democratic deficit within the Kingdom, the need to complete the Kingdom Dispute Regulation, and the importance of meaningful dialogue and consultation on matters related to the Kingdom’s slavery past and reparatory justice.

“Strengthening the Kingdom relationship requires more than goodwill alone,” Wescot-Williams stated. “It requires the courage to address difficult issues openly and honestly. The democratic deficit, the disputed regulation, and the legacy of slavery are not matters that can remain on the sidelines. They require continued parliamentary attention and engagement from all four countries.”

Wescot-Williams said recent developments surrounding the United Nations vote on a resolution concerning slavery, the transatlantic slave trade and reparatory justice underscored the importance of consultation and communication within the Kingdom.

“The strength of IPKO lies in bringing elected representatives together to exchange views, build understanding, and seek common ground,” she said. “At a time when important Kingdom issues demand dialogue and cooperation, we must ensure that this platform is operating at its fullest potential.”

According to Wescot-Williams, the broad support from all delegations demonstrates that parliamentarians throughout the Kingdom recognise both the value of IPKO and the need to continuously improve the mechanisms that facilitate cooperation.

She said discussions in The Hague were marked by a constructive spirit and a shared commitment to strengthening parliamentary engagement throughout the Kingdom. “The support demonstrated that, despite our different perspectives and national interests, there is a common understanding that stronger cooperation begins with stronger dialogue,” she said. “That is precisely what IPKO was created to foster.”

Wescot-Williams expressed confidence that the renewed focus on the operation and effectiveness of IPKO will contribute to more meaningful parliamentary cooperation, greater mutual understanding, and a stronger and more balanced Kingdom partnership.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-kingdom-delegations-support-sarah-s-proposal-to-strengthen-ipko