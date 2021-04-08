All schools advised to return to regular classes starting Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel says all schools have been advised to return to normal classes starting Monday, April 12.

According to the minister, this is in line with approach four of the ministries Education Continuity Plan (ECP). This was announced during Wednesday’s Council of Ministers press briefing.

Samuel said that previously, all schools were advised to make optimal use of class space to maximise the number of students that can return to the classroom. He said this decision was made after realising that the country’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases may not reach the zero mark for some time, as well as taking into account that keeping students out of the classroom for long periods may put them at risk of falling behind, further leaving an effect on their education.

According to approach four of the ECP, regular school hours and in-class instructions will apply. Schools are advised to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation protocols and strict adherence of this will be surveillance by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA as well as by schools.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) has advised that all school children aged five years and older, as well as staff, should continue to wear masks at all times indoors. Spaces should be well ventilated.

The minister asks parents to take note that details regarding education for their child(ren) will be shared by their respective schools. He further thanked parents for their continued efforts and support in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and reminded all parents to continue to educate and remind their child(ren) daily of the health and safety protocols while out in the public and in school.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-schools-advised-to-return-to-regular-classes-starting-mon