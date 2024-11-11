All schools open Tuesday except flooded MAC BFM | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis has announced that all schools in St. Maarten will resume normal operations on Tuesday, November 12, following recent inclement weather that brought heavy rainfall and localised flooding to the island.

In cooperation with school boards, the Ministry has assessed the state of educational facilities and confirmed that schools are prepared to welcome back students following the St. Maarten Day holiday.

The only exception will be the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) Browlia F. Maillard (BFM) Campus, which sustained flood damage and will remain closed for an additional day. The minister said staff at this campus are requested to report to work to assist with the clean-up efforts, and the MAC aims to reopen for students on Wednesday, November 13.

Lewis urges the community to remain vigilant and continue to monitor weather updates, as addi-tional rainfall is possible. He reminded everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and keep roads clear to allow government clean-up crews to complete their work safely and efficiently.

While there may be further showers, the current forecast does not indicate any disruptions to school operations. “We look forward to a smooth return to school and ask the community for their support in exercising caution and allowing our clean-up teams to work unimpeded,” Lewis said.

