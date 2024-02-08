All schools resume classes on Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Friday, February 9, will proceed as a regular school day. This decision was based on the weather report from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) at 6:00pm on Thursday.

The MDS assured in a press release that overall weather conditions are expected to gradually im-prove as the unsettled weather moves out of our local region.

The flood watch advisory and small craft advisory remain in effect until 6:00am on Friday, February 9. The flood watch remains in place due to already saturated soil conditions and therefore road users are advised to remain vigilant

