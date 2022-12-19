All smiles during annual Children’s Holiday Party | THE DAILY HERALD

The annual Children’s Holiday Party is a joint effort of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club and Domino’s St. Maarten, and is the longest running toy drive on St. Maarten.



PHILIPSBURG–The Rotary Club of St. Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club and Domino’s St. Maarten held their annual Children’s Holiday Party at the multipurpose court adjacent to the Sister Marie Laurence School in Middle Region on Saturday.

Santa Claus distributed more than 150 new toys, balls, dolls and board games to the children present. Games were led by the Interactors and snacks and drinks were provided courtesy of Divico Distributors, along with freshly made popcorn courtesy of NAPA St. Maarten.

Children received new toys, balls, dolls and board games from Santa Claus.

The annual Children’s Holiday Party is a joint effort of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club and Domino’s St. Maarten, and is the longest running toy drive on St. Maarten.

John Caputo, acting President of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten and the owner of the St. Maarten Domino’s franchise said: “This project is one of my favourites of the year. To see smiles on the faces of the children with their new toys, and to know they will all leave the party with full bellies of Domino’s Pizza simply brings a heartfelt smile to my face.”

Caputo confirmed that working with Rotarians and Interactors to put smiles on the faces of children in the community is one of the greatest pleasures of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, the participating Interact Club from Learning Unlimited, the entire team at Domino’s St. Maarten “and mine personally,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who helped make today a reality.”

The Rotary Club of St. Maarten would like to thank sponsors and contributors for all their efforts, especially everyone who donated a new toy, ball, doll or board game to the toy drive this year.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten or joining Rotary, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at:

or visit the website

www.rotarysxm.org.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/all-smiles-during-annual-children-s-holiday-party