Aloei Performing Arts School to host ‘Cinderella the Musical’ | THE DAILY HERALD

“Prince” Malique Bispham (left) and “Cinderella” Juvelle Maduro.



ST. EUSTATIUS–In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Aloei Dancers, Aloei School for Performing Arts will be staging “Cinderella the Musical, with a touch of Caribbeaness” at Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den on July 4.

The musical, which has a touch of a Broadway set-up, is the first one of its kind to be performed in St. Eustatius. Cast members will be singing, dancing and acting in various roles. Juvelle Maduro will play Cinderella and the role of the Prince will be played by Malique Bispham.

The props, such as Cinderella’s carriage, the backdrops depicting various scenes and the Disney music make this show a must-attend by all age groups and genders.

The musical has a Caribbean touch and flavour, embracing aspects of the region’s culture and heritage. The show is directed by Christina Timber-Glover, who is the Aloei Dancers’ dance instructor and president of Foundation for Reinforcing Education, Performing Arts and Culture.

The youngest performer is five years old and the most senior on stage is 70. Many of the actors will be making their stage debut on July 4.

“The songs and dances are dynamic, as well as the performances,” Timber-Glover said.

Some of Statia’s “powerhouse” singers will also be performing, alongside some founding members of the Aloei dance group, which was founded in December 2001.

