Altercation turns bloody | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM was called to Soualiga Road around 1:30am Tuesday because of a reported stabbing.

Police and Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene and encountered a man who had received stab wounds to his chest and lacerations to various parts of his body. He was bleeding profusely, said police.

According to information gathered by police, an argument between two men M.A.G. and F.L. ended when L. went inside a well-known establishment. L. had earlier parked a scooter on the side of the road close to the establishment. G. then used L.’s absence to leave the area on his scooter.

About 10 minutes after the apparent theft, G. returned to the scene on the scooter and the altercation flared up again between the two men, and turned bloody when G. stabbed L. during the fight. He had also threated L. with a machete, said police.

Ambulance personnel treated L. at the scene and later transferred him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and was released after being treated at SMMC, said police.

Police officers arrested G. immediately, as he was still at the scene. He was taken to the Philipsburg police station, where he was incarcerated pending further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/altercation-turns-bloody