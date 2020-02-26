Alwin Keli removed as Prison Director | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Alwin Keli has been removed as the Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison, confirmed Justice Minister Egbert Doran at the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday morning. No one has been selected yet as a replacement.

Doran declined to comment on the reasons for Keli’s dismissal, saying only that “nothing is done without a reason.” However, he said the prison’s management team will ensure all projects related to the prison are carried out.

Doran also declined to comment on how far along the Justice Ministry is in finding Keli’s successor.

