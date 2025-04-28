Ambulance and Fire Department on ‘go slow’ due to the ‘disrespect’ for front-line workers | THE DAILY HERALD

WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangeiter with (from left) Eric Chase (Fire Dept.), Jean Illidge (Ambulance Dept.) , Alvin Daniel (Ambulance Dept.) and Glenn Macnach (Fire Dept.) at the press conference on Monday. (Robert Luckock photo)





PHILIPSBURG–The Windward Island Civil Servants-Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) held a press conference Monday afternoon to confirm that the Ambulance Department has joined the Fire Department for a “go-slow” starting Monday night. The Fire Department had already begun its go-slow on April 17 and the Red Cross is in solidarity with both departments.

The implications of the go-slow may have consequences in Festival Village at a time when Carnival is approaching its peak of nightly shows, parades and mass crowds, although the departments say emergency responses are assured. The police will also be indirectly affected if fights occur, the union says.

“It is sad that we have reached this point because of disrespect, non-acknowledgement of the effort these departments put into their work. They put their lives on the line so that we can be safe,” WICSU President Sharon Cangeiter said. "This is not something that just started now at Carnival time. These are issues that have not been addressed for a long time.”

One issue that was cited was the request made last year by the Ambulance Department for a medical tent or medical room at Festival Village, as ambulance workers are either inside the ambulance or standing outside, whatever the weather, rain or shine.

The request was denied and brushed off as “maybe next year.” A counter-proposal was made for a container to be placed outside the village.

“That request has not been fulfilled either to date," said Cangeiter. “Without a tent there’s no privacy and anyone who’s tall enough can look in through the windows of the ambulance.

“According to one of the ambulance workers, two nights ago there was an incident where two people got sick. One was attended to in the ambulance and the other one had to wait. If you had an equipped medical tent that person wouldn’t be left outside waiting. The public deserves to know they are getting adequate care.”

Another issue is parking for ambulances in Festival Village. According to Cangeiter an ambulance cannot go inside the village and has to park outside. Ambulance workers have to wait in line to get access with everybody else. The same parking issue has affected the fire trucks.

“It’s a form of utter disrespect when it comes to handling front-line workers, and by extension it’s how you handle the people of St. Maarten. Privacy and medical care is something that should be treated with optimal respect. The fire and ambulance workers are just given the run-around when they try to reason with St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) representatives. In the opinion of WICSU, this is unacceptable behaviour.”

Jean Illidge of the Ambulance Department said it is sad that the Carnival Committee is not taking these issues seriously.

“They want to dictate how many ambulances can come inside and how many outside. Based on the estimated capacity for a show we will know how many ambulances we need to have stationed inside the village; for back-stage and at the side of the village. The way it is, sometimes we can’t park anywhere because there are so many cars.”

Illidge said no special teams will be assigned to Carnival Village as of Monday night onwards. If there is an emergency people can go through the procedure of calling 911. If the one night-shift

ambulance is available it will be dispatched.

“The ambulance department will not be liable for anything that happens in the village. That will fall on the responsibility of SCDF and Government,” Illidge added. “And no ambulances will be taking part in the jump-ups and parades.”

Details of the Fire Department go-slow include no work being done at the station, with response to emergency calls only. Safety inspections that normally would be done for carnival will not be happening, including for the burning of King Momo, said Eric Chase of the Fire Department..

Another reason for the Fire Department go-slow is that former retired firefighters on pension have reportedly been told that when the function book goes into effect they will not be recognised retroactively for their years of service, Cangeiter disclosed.

Cangeiter said she has sent a letter to the Council of Ministers to inform them of the position of both departments, and copied to the Minister of Justice and Police Chief Carl John.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ambulance-and-fire-department-on-go-slow-due-to-the-disrespect-for-front-line-workers