Ambulance Dept. nurses complete ACLS course | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–Ambulance Department nurses recently completed an Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training course in collaboration with Curacao Heart Foundation (CHF).



This was shared in a press release on Monday.

Ambulance Department Head Cylred Richardson said that this specific training is ongoing for his staff in an effort to keep the skills of the ambulance nurses sharp and up to par in the daily delivery of advance ambulance care.

According to the release, every two years the ambulance nurses go through a rigorous training to be certified and recertified in ACLS.

The CHF is an International Training Center (ITC) of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the European Resuscitation Council (ERC).

Minister of Public Health Omar Ottley congratulated management and the ambulance nurses on their achievement and vowed to continue supporting educational initiatives for the staff of the Ambulance Department.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ambulance-dept-nurses-complete-acls-course