American aircraft and private jet abort landings at SKN Airport within 24 hours | THE DAILY HERALD

Second landing attempt private jet was photographed as it approached the runway from the easterly direction (Conaree) area.

ST. KITTS–An American Airlines aircraft and a private jet aborted landings at St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon respectively before landing safely on their second attempts.

According to information, AA flight 1236 from Miami International Airport aborted its initial landing Wednesday night.

A passenger on AA flight 1236 said, “As we touch down, the pilot (took the plane back into the air) and had to go around.”

On Thursday, another source who confirmed the incident said: “AA came down so fast that the pilot had to take the aircraft back into the air. It flew over the runway, circled and came back for a safe landing.”

Thursday afternoon around 3:00pm, a private jet was observed landing from the east (Conaree area), when it abruptly aborted its landing mode, overflew the runway, making a left turn out to sea before landing again from the east (Conaree area).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93589-american-aircraft-and-private-jet-abort-landings-at-skn-airport-within-24-hours