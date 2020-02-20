Amsterdam Youth Mayor makes courtesy call to Parliament Chair | THE DAILY HERALD

Chairperson of Parliament Rolando Brison and Avianka Aventurin-Denloye.

PHILIPSBURG–Youth Mayor of the City Council of Amsterdam Avianka Aventurin-Denloye paid a courtesy call to Chairperson Parliament Rolando Brison at the House of Parliament on Monday, February 17.

During the meeting, the two discussed Government’s plans for the youth, challenges being faced with the youth, preparations for the youth traveling abroad for higher education and brain-drain.

Brison was asked to share information about the youth of St. Maarten. He said St. Maarten is a very multicultural society, with more than 100 nationalities living on the island creating a melting pot. He described the young people of St. Maarten as being open-minded and a “highly multicultural, friendly people.”

He said he appreciated Aventurin-Denloye’s courtesy visit to the House of Parliament and encouraged her proposal to collaborate with government in efforts to contribute to the development of the country.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/amsterdam-youth-mayor-makes-courtesy-call-to-parliament-chair