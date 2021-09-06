Amuseum@Home shares local learning activities | THE DAILY HERALD

Amuseum@Home features educational activities about local nature and heritage, updated daily.

MARIGOT–Amuseum@Home provides fun, local learning activities for free. It was created by the Les Fruits de Mer association to support learning and lift spirits during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. Due to the delay in opening schools this fall, the programme has been relaunched with lots of great new activities.

“Our mission is to promote learning about local nature and heritage,” explained Les Fruits de Mer President Jenn Yerkes. “The Amuseum@Home programme shares colouring pages and all kinds of fun activities that teach kids about the amazing stuff around them on St. Martin.

Free printouts of Amuseum@Home colouring pages and activities are available at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter.

“The pandemic has created big challenges for educators and families. We hope these materials help parents, kids, teachers and youth groups during this time.”

Amuseum@Home activities are being published on the Les Fruits de Mer website every day. All of the materials feature the nature and heritage of St. Martin. Printouts of colouring pages and activities are also available at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter. Teachers and youth group leaders are encouraged to contact the association for additional resources and materials.

You can find all the Amuseum@Home materials at: www.lesfruitsdemer.com/category/athome/.

New activities are added daily.

This project is made possible by support from the Collectivité, the Agence Nationale de la Cohésion des Territoires and Delta Petroleum.

Amuseum Naturalis is a free museum of the nature and heritage of St. Martin and the Caribbean, created by Les Fruits de Mer. It is located at the historic Old House in French Quarter on the hill above Le Galion. For the latest information, visit: http://amuseumnaturalis.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/amuseum-home-shares-local-learning-activities